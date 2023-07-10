New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a data breach class action Saturday in Indiana Southern District Court against health care company Activate Healthcare LLC. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures, arises from an April 2023 breach impacting the sensitive personal identifiable information of thousands of patients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01206, Sheffler v. Activate Healthcare, LLC.

Health Care

July 10, 2023, 5:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Sean Sheffler

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Activate Healthcare, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct