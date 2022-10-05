Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Kaydan Logistics LLC, Carlene Morrison and Kirk Morrison to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Lauby, Mankin & Lauby on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants who contend that they were not provided proper meal breaks and were not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case is 5:22-cv-01744, Sheets v. Morrison et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 05, 2022, 5:59 AM