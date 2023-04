Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Rice on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Lowe's to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Murphy, Kinney & Sumy on behalf of a former pro sales manager who contends that she was subject to gender- and disability-based discrimination and harassment. The case is 4:23-cv-00280, Sheets v. Lowe's Home Centers LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 27, 2023, 4:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Valorie Sheets

Plaintiffs

Murphy & Kinney, LLC

defendants

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Lowe's Home Centers LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Rice

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA