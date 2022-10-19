New Suit - ERISA

Northrop Grumman, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense technology company, and the Administrative Committee of the Northrop Grumman Space & Mission Systems Corp. Salaried Pension Plan were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, which pertains to the denial of retirement plan benefits, was filed by McKennon Law Group on behalf of Michael Sheets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07607, Sheets v. Administrative Committee of the Northrop Grumman Space & Mission Systems Corp. Salaried Pension Plan et al.

Aerospace & Defense

October 19, 2022, 6:49 AM