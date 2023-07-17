Who Got The Work

L. Steven Platt of Howard & Howard has entered an appearance for Glass Management Services Inc. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to unpaid monthly contributions, was filed June 1 in Illinois Northern District Court by Gregorio, Stec, Klein, & Hose on behalf of Sheet Metal Workers International Association and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins, is 1:23-cv-03472, Sheet Metal Workers International Association, Local No. 73 et al v. Glass Management Services, Inc., d/b/a U.S. Architectural Glass & Metal.

Plaintiffs

Sheet Metal Workers International Association, Local No. 73

Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 73 Annuity Fund

Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 73 Welfare Fund

The Trustees of the Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 73 Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Gregorio, Stec, Klein, & Hose

defendants

Glass Management Services, Inc.

Glass Management Services, Inc., d/b/a U.S. Architectural Glass & Metal

defendant counsels

Howard & Howard

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations