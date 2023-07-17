L. Steven Platt of Howard & Howard has entered an appearance for Glass Management Services Inc. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to unpaid monthly contributions, was filed June 1 in Illinois Northern District Court by Gregorio, Stec, Klein, & Hose on behalf of Sheet Metal Workers International Association and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins, is 1:23-cv-03472, Sheet Metal Workers International Association, Local No. 73 et al v. Glass Management Services, Inc., d/b/a U.S. Architectural Glass & Metal.
July 17, 2023, 7:03 AM