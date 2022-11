News From Law.com

In testimony before the Delaware Court of Chancery Monday. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the benchmarks set for obtaining Tesla stock options valued at $55 billion bordered on impossible. Exchanges between Musk and a shareholder's counsel were tense at times, with Musk at one point saying "comedy is legal" when discussing the facetious title "Technoking."

Automotive

November 16, 2022, 4:10 PM