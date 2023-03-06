Who Got The Work

Joseph C. Baiocco of Wilson Elser and Justin M. Ginter of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have stepped in to defend Second Bite Foods Inc. and Daily Harvest Inc., respectively, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 19 in New York Eastern District Court by Law Office of Mitchell S. Segal P.C. on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she experienced illness after ingesting the defendants' 'French Lentil + Leek Crumbles' frozen food product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:23-cv-00392, Sheen v. Daily Harvest Inc et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 06, 2023, 4:15 AM