Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bond, Schoeneck & King on Monday removed to New York Eastern District Court a lawsuit against two defendants offering a vacation home for rent through third-party Airbnb. The complaint was filed by attorney Darren E. Sheehan Esq. on behalf of two plaintiffs claiming that the defendants misrepresented the condition the home was in. The case is 2:23-cv-02833, Sheehan et al v. Martin II et al.

New York

April 17, 2023, 3:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Darren Sheehan

L.S. (a minor child)

Malgorzata Sheehan

R.S. (a minor child)

defendants

Jennifer J. Lowney

Richard J. Martin II

defendant counsels

Bond, Schoeneck & King

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract