Shearman & Sterling has been talking with multiple law firms for a potential merger, including Texas-based Baker Botts, according to two sources familiar with the talks. Hogan Lovells' merger talks with Shearman made headlines last month. But Hogan Lovells was not the first and only law firm Shearman has expressed an interest in, sources said, pointing to Shearman having multiple conversations with Baker Botts.

January 23, 2023, 4:00 AM