Shearman & Sterling's global managing partner is joining Linklaters in New York, ahead of the firm's formal union with Allen & Overy in the coming months. George Casey, who became managing partner in 2018 and was also previously the firm's global co-head of M&A during his 28 years at Shearman, is heading to the U.K.-based firm on January 16 alongside a five-person team.

January 08, 2024, 3:53 AM

