Gabriel Salinas, a counsel at Shearman & Sterling who was a co-head of the firm's energy innovation group, has returned to Mayer Brown in Houston as a partner in the corporate and securities practice, where he will handle M&A transactions and energy transition projects. Salinas joined Mayer Brown on Thursday, and Monday was his first day in his new office.

April 25, 2023, 1:57 PM

