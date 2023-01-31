Shearman & Sterlings Decisions Over Partner Pay, Practice Mi...

News From Law.com

After two decades of slow growth in revenue and profits, Shearman & Sterling has been retrenching in several overseas offices while its partnership ranks have fallen, with some partners leaving for higher pay at other law firms and others being shown the door. But sources also point to the firm struggling to force out older partners who were discouraging newer talent at Shearman. These partnership struggles are playing out as leaders of Shearman and Hogan Lovells continue merger talks.

