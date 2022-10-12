Shearman & Sterling Unveils Legal Operations Consulting Unit...

News From Law.com

Shearman & Sterling has launched a new Legal Operations unit focused on guiding corporate legal departments on efficiencies, a rare investment beyond conventional legal services for a high-end firm. A growing number of global law firms—including Norton Rose Fulbright, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Eversheds Sutherland—are competing with the Big Four, New Law and large consulting shops to help clients streamline the functioning of their legal departments.

Legal Services

October 12, 2022, 9:00 AM