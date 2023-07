News From Law.com International

Shearman & Sterling is to wind down its Seoul office ahead of its highly anticipated merger with Allen & Overy. According to the firm's website, the firm has no lawyers remaining in the South Korean office, which first opened in 2019 after it received a licence to practise in the country in late 2018.

July 18, 2023, 11:18 AM

