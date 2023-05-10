She Likes the Hole Better Than the Pole: Judge Removed for S...

News From Law.com

The New York Court of Appeals ordered the removal of an upstate judge who had joked to attorneys about his ex-wife's sexual preferences, among other inappropriate sexual comments, and had exposed a firearms in the courthouse. The 6-0 Court of Appeals order, for which Judge Jenny Rivera didn't take part, came on the heels of a determination by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct in February that Jeremy L. Persons, a justice of Guilford Town Court in Chenango County, should be removed from office.

