She Faked a Fall—Now Justices Are Weighing a Penalty for a...

The New Jersey Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal of a ruling allowing a high school assistant principal to remain in her position after submitting a false accident report. The justices' review of the case could clarify the authority of arbitrators to fashion a penalty when an educator is brought up on tenure charges. The case stems from an incident at Memorial High School in West New York in which Assistant Principal Amada Sanjuan fell down a stairway in 2020.

May 26, 2023, 5:11 PM

