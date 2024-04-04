She Did Not Sell Her Position: Trial Closes Against Ex-Court...

News From Law.com

A former court official did not throw away her career for a vacation in Florida, her attorney told jurors Thursday in closing arguments. "She did not sell her position – a long, well regarded position – for a trip to Boca Raton," defense attorney Daniel Horwitz of McLaughlin & Stern said of his client Melissa Ringel. Ringel, formerly the director of a preargument mediation program at the Appellate Division, First Department, is accused of abusing her position to confer a financial benefit to her husband's law firm.

New York

April 04, 2024, 4:35 PM

