New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms and Instagram were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which pursues claims on behalf of a Florida minor and her mother, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. The lawsuit was filed by Morgan & Morgan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00380, Jamerson et al. v. Meta Platforms Inc. et al.