Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Chaffin Luhana LLP on behalf of Richard Shawley, who claims injuries stemming from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 2:23-cv-00202, Shawley v. American States Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 5:29 PM