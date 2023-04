Who Got The Work

Shayla N. Waldon of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Telecon LLC and Tania Thompson in a pending employment lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed March 6 in Georgia Northern District Court by Lichten & Liss-Riordan and Parks Chesin & Walbert. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, is 1:23-cv-00967, Shaw v. Telecon LLC et al.

Telecommunications

April 20, 2023, 10:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Jermaine Shaw

Plaintiffs

Parks Chesin & Walbert, P.C. -Atl

Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C.

defendants

Tania Thompson

Telecon LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations