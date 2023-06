New Suit - ERISA

Pfizer and the Prudential Insurance Co. of America were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Arizona District Court. The lawsuit, for a disputed claim under a life insurance policy, was brought by Fennemore Craig and Beus Gilbert McGroder PLLC on behalf of the widow of a man who died from an accidental gunshot wound. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01143, Shaw v. Pfizer Incorporated et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 22, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Lauren Shaw

Plaintiffs

Fennemore Craig

Beus Gilbert Mcgroder PLLC

defendants

Pfizer Incorporated

Prudential Insurance Company of America

Pfizer Health and Welfare Benefit Plan

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations