Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bassford Remele on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Federated Mutual Insurance to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, for weather-related property damage claims, was filed by Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Shaull & Ullerich Chevrolet Company. The case is 1:22-cv-00124, Shaull & Ullerich Chevrolet Company v. Federated Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 7:10 PM