New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against Nestle subsidiary Nespresso USA Inc. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed on behalf of individuals who purchased a Nespresso Vertuo coffee or espresso machines. The suit asserts the warranty for Nespresso Vertuo products contains an unlawful repair restriction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06815, Shaughnessy v. Nespresso USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 10, 2022, 7:38 PM