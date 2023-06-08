Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wathen Leid Hall Rider PC on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Family Insurance Group, a mutual insurance company offering property and casualty services, to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, for injury claims arising from a collision with four motor vehicles, was filed by Kornfeld, Trudell, Bowen & Lindquist on behalf of Frank Shasky and Kimberly Shasky. The case is 2:23-cv-00868, Shasky et al v. American Family Mutual Insurance Co

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Frank Shasky

Kimberly Shasky

Plaintiffs

Kornfeld Trudell Bowen & Lindquist PLLC

defendants

American Family Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wathen Leid Hall Rider PC

Wathen Leid Hall Rider Pc (sea)

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute