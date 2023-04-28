New Suit

Chubb subsidiary, Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for disputed property damage claims arising from hail and windstorms, was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Linda F. Sharpless and the F.D. Baker Wellness Center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01416, Sharpless et al v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 4:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Linda F. Sharpless

The F.D. Baker Wellness Center

Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys

defendants

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute