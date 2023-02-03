Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp on Thursday removed a $1 million employment lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company and VP Nissa Diederich to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Barrera & Associates on behalf of Hollywood stunt coordinator Jimmy Sharp, claims that Diederich removed Sharp from a pre-approved stunt coordinator list, essentially blackballing him in the industry. Sharp is the son of Jim Sharp Sr., formerly head of TV production for 20th Century Fox Television. The case, originally filed Dec. 19 in California Superior Court for Los Angeles County, is 2:23-cv-00820, Sharp v. The Walt Disney Company, a Delaware Corporation et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 03, 2023, 9:12 AM