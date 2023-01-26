New Suit - Contract

Biotech company CytoDyn was sued for breach of contract on Thursday in Delaware District Court by Sharp Packaging Services. The suit arises from CytoDyn's purported development of leronlimab as a treatment for HIV and COVID-19, which never materialized and instead triggered federal indictments against two CytoDyn execs for criminal fraud. According to the complaint, CytoDyn owes the plaintiff over $1.6 million for needles and syringes. The suit was filed by Gibbons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00093, Sharp Packaging Services LLC v. CytoDyn Inc.

Health Care

January 26, 2023, 5:13 PM