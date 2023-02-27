Sharp Increase in Asian-American Discrimination Cases Leads ...

News From Law.com

Fueled in parts by a wave of layoffs in the tech industry and geopolitical tensions, discrimination lawsuits by Asian-Americans have set off a rapid growth of caseload for plaintiffs firms, while diversity and inclusion efforts appear to take a backseat in many companies. Sanford Heisler Sharp's Palo Alto / San Francisco-based Asian-American practice group headed by managing partner Qiaojing Ella Zheng has seen such a drastic increase in cases that the firm is planning to hire more attorneys later this year.

February 27, 2023, 10:06 AM