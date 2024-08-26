Who Got The Work

Sandra L. Jasinski of Bodman has entered an appearance for the State Bank in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed July 9 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Frank & Frank Law on behalf of Lori Sharp and Rex Sharp, accuses State of failing to detect a fraudulent wire transfer and seeks to recover $748,039 plus accrued interest in damages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan K. Declercq, is 2:24-cv-11762, Sharp et al v. The State Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

August 26, 2024, 10:37 AM

Lori Sharp

Rex Sharp

Frank And Frank Law

The State Bank

Bodman

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract