Who Got The Work

Meredith Kotler and Mary Eaton of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have entered appearances for Rent the Runway, an e-commerce platform focused on designer apparel rentals, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case was filed Nov. 14 in New York Eastern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Johnson Fistel. The suit alleges that the company's IPO registration statement exaggerated growth potential while downplaying the challenges of COVID-19 and nationwide demands for higher wages. The suit also names various underwriters as well as the company's executives and directors, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow and The Knot co-founder Carley Roney. Rent the Runway is also represented by Latham & Watkins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie, is 1:22-cv-06935, Sharma v. Rent the Runway, Inc. et al.