New Suit - Securities Class Action

Rent the Runway, an e-commerce platform focused on designer apparel rentals, was hit with a securities class action on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit alleges that the company's IPO registration statement exaggerated growth potential while downplaying the challenges of COVID-19 and nationwide demands for higher wages. The suit also targets various underwriters as well as the company's executives and directors, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow and The Knot co-founder Carley Roney. The complaint was filed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Johnson Fistel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06935, Sharma v. Rent the Runway Inc. et al.