Removed To Federal Court

Nationwide removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Maryland District Court on Friday. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by the Law Firm of Paley Rothman on behalf of Rajeev Sharma and Seema Sharma. Nationwide is represented by Pessin Katz Law. The case is 8:22-cv-02364, Sharma et al v. Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 12:06 PM