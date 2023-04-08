Who Got The Work

WilmerHale partners Christopher T. Casamassima and Karin Dryhurst have stepped in to defend Navy Federal Credit Union in a pending customer class action related to the Zelle payment service. The suit, filed Feb. 22 in California Central District Court by Edelsberg Law and KalielGold PLLC, alleges that Navy Federal encouraged accountholders to sign up for the money transfer service and reneged on promises that customers using Zelle would have 'Zero Fraud Liability.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal, is 5:23-cv-00285, Sharlene Sanchez v. Navy Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

April 08, 2023, 12:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Sharlene Sanchez

Plaintiffs

Edelsberg Law PA

Kalielgold PLLC

Kaliel Gold PLLC

defendants

Navy Federal Credit Union

defendant counsels

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract