New Suit - Intellectual Property

K&L Gates filed a lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of SharkNinja Operating LLC. The suit, which names Zyn Trading LLC, seeks the enjoin the defendant from the unauthorized re-selling of SharkNinja products online. The case is 1:23-cv-10531, SharkNinja Operating LLC v. Zyn Trading LLC d/b/a Amazon Reseller Zyn Trading LLC (Serial Number Recorded).

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 10, 2023, 12:23 PM