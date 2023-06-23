Who Got The Work

Attorneys at DLA Piper have stepped in to defend Dyson Inc. and an affiliate in a pending patent lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 6 in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of home appliance manufacturer SharkNinja Operating LLC and a related entity. The court case seeks a declaration that a SharkNinja hair styling tool does not infringe on a Dyson patent. SharkNinja is represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:23-cv-11277, SharkNinja Operating LLC et al v. Dyson, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 23, 2023, 9:29 AM

SharkNinja Operating LLC

SharkNinja Sales Company

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Dyson Technology Limited

Dyson, Inc.

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims