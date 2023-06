New Suit - Patent

Lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr are backing housewares company SharkNinja in a patent feud with Dyson over hair dryer technology. SharkNinja sued Dyson on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court for declaratory judgment that SharkNinja's new FlexStyle hair styling system does not infringe any claim of Dyson's 11,044,979 patent. The case is 1:23-cv-11277, SharkNinja Operating LLC et al v. Dyson, Inc. et al.

Massachusetts

June 06, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

SharkNinja Operating LLC

SharkNinja Sales Company

Plaintiffs

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

defendants

Dyson Technology Limited

Dyson, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims