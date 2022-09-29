New Suit - Contract

Barnes & Thornburg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of SharkDiver Consulting LLC, an independent contractor to auction website GunBroker.com, and Stephen Verska. The suit brings claims against Gemini Direct LLC and Steven Urvan for failing to timely pay obligations in accordance with an executed severance and release agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03889, SharkDiver Consulting, LLC et al v. Gemini Direct, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 29, 2022, 6:38 AM