Liskow & Lewis shareholders Kelly Brechtel Becker and Cheryl M. Kornick and associate Zachary D. Berryman have stepped in as defense counsel to Third Coast Infrastructure and its wholly owned subsidiary Main Pass Oil Gathering Co. in a pending environmental class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 22 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Fishman Haygood LLP and Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison, accuses the defendants of negligently failing to rectify a pressure anomaly in its pipeline systems, resulting in a leak of up to 1.1 million gallons in crude oil. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brandon S. Long, is 2:23-cv-07036, Sharkco Seafood International, LLC, et al v Third Coast Infrastructure, LLC, et al.
Energy
January 08, 2024, 9:31 AM