Who Got The Work

Liskow & Lewis shareholders Kelly Brechtel Becker and Cheryl M. Kornick and associate Zachary D. Berryman have stepped in as defense counsel to Third Coast Infrastructure and its wholly owned subsidiary Main Pass Oil Gathering Co. in a pending environmental class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 22 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Fishman Haygood LLP and Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison, accuses the defendants of negligently failing to rectify a pressure anomaly in its pipeline systems, resulting in a leak of up to 1.1 million gallons in crude oil. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brandon S. Long, is 2:23-cv-07036, Sharkco Seafood International, LLC, et al v Third Coast Infrastructure, LLC, et al.

Energy

January 08, 2024, 9:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Bruce Drury

Keb, LLC

Kevin Drury

Sharkco Seafood International, LLC

Plaintiffs

Clayton, Fruge & Ward, LLC

Jones Swanson Huddell LLC

Fishman Haygood Phelps Walmsley Willis Swanson

Clayton, Fruge And Ward

Fishman Haygood LLP

Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison, Llc (new Orleans)

Jones Swanson Huddell & Daschbach LLC

Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison, Llc (baton Rouge)

Charles Joseph Ballay

defendants

Main Pass Oil Gathering Company, LLC

Third Coast Infrastructure, LLC

defendant counsels

Liskow & Lewis

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws