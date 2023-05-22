Who Got The Work

Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp., has retained attorney Lisa M. Conner of Flynn Delich & Wise to defend a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed April 6 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Aksana M. Coone on behalf of a passenger who claims that she slipped and fell on the running track of the cruise ship Enchanted Princess. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, is 2:23-cv-02623, Shari Hoover v. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 22, 2023, 5:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Shari Hoover

Plaintiffs

Hickey Law Firm PA

Law Offices Of Aksana M Coone

defendants

Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Flynn Delich Wise

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel