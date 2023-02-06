New Suit - Copyright

Carter's Retail was hit with a copyright infringement and privacy lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Yoffe & Cooper on behalf of Kerel Sharfner and Kylie Sharfner, who accuse Carter's of displaying family photographs of their two minor children in advertisements and social media posts without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00889, Sharfner et al v. Carter's Retail, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 06, 2023, 8:21 PM