McCarter & English filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Maryland District Court against WFG National Title Insurance. The suit was brought on behalf of Sharestates Investments, which challenges denial of defense costs in connection with an $8.6 million judgment stemming from underlying real estate fraud litigation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01416, Sharestates Investments, LLC v. WFG National Title Insurance Company.

May 26, 2023, 2:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Sharestates Investments, LLC

McCarter & English

defendants

WFG National Title Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute