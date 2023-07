News From Law.com

Columbia Pipeline shareholders won a class-action complaint in the Delaware Court of Chancery against TC Energy Corp., the Canadian energy giant that acquired the line in a merger. The June 30 judgment by Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster determined TC Energy enabled disclosure breaches, and held it liable for damages of $1 per share and 50 cents per share.

July 03, 2023, 5:51 PM

