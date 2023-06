News From Law.com

Credit Suisse shareholders have taken RICO claims to the Southern District of New York, seeking damages for what they say are billions in losses attributable to the bank's conspiracy with former auditor KPMG. The class action complaint claims that two RICO violations and breaches of duties to shareholders under both Swiss and New York law.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 5:27 PM

