An attorney representing Tesla shareholders argued Wednesday morning that a Chancery decision finding Tesla's 2016 acquisition of SolarCity was acceptable leaves little in the acquisition process subject to Delaware's entire fairness standard. Lawyers for the automaker argued that the shareholders' complaints, including the lack of an independent committee to steer negotiations, couldn't be examined in isolation.

March 29, 2023, 1:33 PM

