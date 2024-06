News From Law.com

A stockholder of California-based data security company Indentiv has filed suit against the company, claiming it has failed to disclose certain relevant information to shareholders as part of a $145 million sale to security solutions provider Vitaprotech. The suit alleges breach of fiduciary duty, and plaintiff is represented by Acocelli law.

June 18, 2024, 2:57 PM

