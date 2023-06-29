New Suit - Contract

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Shareholder Representative Services LLC, a seller representative of the former stockholders of electronic manufacturing company Essai Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Advantest America Inc. for violating an executed stock purchase agreement by submitting a false indemnification claim in efforts to avoid its obligation to pay sellers the full amount owed to them. A disputed amount of $4.84 million is currently being held in escrow. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-03222, Shareholder Representative Services LLC v. Advantest America, Inc.

Technology

June 29, 2023, 6:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Shareholder Representative Services LLC

Plaintiffs

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

defendants

Advantest America, Inc.

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract