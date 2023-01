News From Law.com

A SPAC shareholder prevailed when Vice Chancellor Lori Will decided his claims can move forward. Whether representing a SPAC or not, fiduciaries are required under Delaware law to be transparent with shareholders, Will said, noting however that the unique structure of a SPAC leads shareholders to be harmed individually if they aren't able to fairly exercise their redemption rights.

Banking & Financial Services

January 04, 2023, 2:36 PM