To the extent Amazon.com is a bellwether of activist priorities, look for more shareholder proposals at tech companies in the coming months and years involving human rights. The online retailer has received a record 18 shareholder proposals, according to to its recently filed proxy statement, up from 14 in 2022. The largest single category pertained to human rights/worker rights, of which there are six.

April 27, 2023, 10:14 AM

