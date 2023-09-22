Shareholder Derivative Lawsuit Filed Against Stanley Black &...

News From Law.com

A shareholder brought a derivative lawsuit against Stanley Black & Decker, alleging the violation of securities laws exposed the company to a class action and sizable defense fees. Scott A. Applebaum, shareholder of Stanley since March 2021, filed the lawsuit in Connecticut District Court against Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Donald Allen Jr., James M. Loreee, Andrea J. Ayers, Patrick D. Campbell, Debra A. Crew, Michael D. Hankin, Irving Tan, George W. Buckley, Carlos M. Cardoso, Robert B. Coutts, Adrian V. Mitchell, Jane M. Palmieri, Mojdeh Poul, Robert J. Manning and Dmitiri Stockton.

September 22, 2023

