Shaquille ONeal Served Court Papers in FTX Case—After Alle...

Class counsel for the victims who saw $1 billion in fortunes lost via FTX effected service of process on the last celebrity defendant in the federal lawsuits. Adam M. Moskowitz, the managing partner at the Moskowitz Law Firm in Coral Gables, said that defendant Shaquille O'Neal will now be required to appear in the U.S. District Court in Miami to "explain to his millions of followers" his involvement in the alleged "'FTX: I Am All In' false advertising campaign."

April 17, 2023, 9:36 AM

